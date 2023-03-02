What It’s Like To Stay At Atlantis the Royal, Dubai’s Most Ultraluxury Hotel

Company officials initially garnered headlines by saying the top-level suite, the Royal Mansion, would cost $100,000 a night. Now a spokeswoman is demure about the price, saying it’s available upon request. And in February, Louis Vuitton booked the room for a private shopping event, so I couldn’t visit. Instead, I was shown the Panoramic Penthouse, which took my breath away—starting at 135,260 dirhams ($36,825), plus 22% in taxes, it had better. Shampoos and other amenities in rooms come from Hermès, Frette and Graff. On one side of the hotel, guests have an unobstructed view of the blue-green Persian Gulf. The other side looks out over the fronds of the man-made Palm Jumeirah archipelago and the mansions of billionaires and royalty.