From The War Zone To The Classroom, Pursuing Business For Peace

A certain darkness still burdens Nazir. “I don't know if I will be able to ever see my dad again,” she says. “I feel like I have aged 100 years in the last year.” But she’s meeting other HEC students and telling them about her homeland and how it needs to build an economy. She’s joined a running club, which would have been almost impossible in Afghanistan. She says she’s hopeful that she will gain the tools needed to help to build a legitimate and sustainable economy in Afghanistan. “The country is beset by unemployment and poverty. That’s why people keep joining the Taliban,” she says. “What we need to do is give them a new way to live.”