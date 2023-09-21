Ambani’s Plan To Upend Indian Finance Lands With A Thud

Ambani is counting on hundreds of millions of Indians to adopt the service, but his message hasn’t yet reached many of those he wants to serve, so Reliance will need to spend heavily on marketing and offer competitive pricing to win them over. Vinod—owner of a small grocery store in the Mumbai suburb of Andheri, who goes by one name—is exactly the sort of business owner Jio Financial hopes to sign up, but he says he knows little about Ambani’s plans. “We are being chased by banks all the time for loans and deposits,” he says. “So the Ambani company will be one more.”