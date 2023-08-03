Amazon Unveils Biggest Grocery Overhaul Since Buying Whole Foods

Amazon customers have long expressed frustration that they need to check out from three separate web pages to get everything on their shopping lists. Consumers who want king salmon fillets (sold by Whole Foods), a pack of shredded lettuce (sold by Amazon Fresh) and a box of Cheerios (sold, with other shelf-stable products, by Amazon.com) sometimes found themselves making three different orders—ferried to their homes in three separate deliveries. The company is looking to simplify the process this year or next by stocking more Whole Foods products in Amazon warehouses and creating one cart. “We recognize that still needs to be improved,” says Hoggett, the senior vice president for worldwide grocery stores.