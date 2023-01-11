China’s Tech Giants Brace for a New Era of Slower Growth

That same month, in his first economy-planning meeting after securing an historic third term, Xi vowed to support platform companies—such as Alibaba, Tencent and food delivery giant Meituan—in playing leading roles in “development, job creation and international competition.” Two days later the local party boss of Zhejiang, Alibaba’s hometown province, paid a visit to the company’s headquarters to give Xi’s spiel. It was a clear sign of a change of fortune for the Chinese company hardest hit by its government’s tough policies.

Adjusting to the government’s wishes has made Chinese tech companies more risk-averse and less ambitious, even as the pandemic keeps hammering growth.

For now, tech executives and investors are focusing on cost-cutting. The big spenders of past years, including the Netflix-style IQiyi Inc. and TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology, are trying to remain profitable by resisting the temptation to splurge on new content or users. Powerhouses Alibaba and ByteDance Ltd. are shutting down businesses that can hurt the bottom line while forgoing venture investments that don’t promise an immediate payoff. “We need to spend money where it’s the most worthwhile and avoid squandering it,” ByteDance Chief Executive Officer Rubo Liang told employees at a December town hall, according to a transcript that Bloomberg News viewed. Revenue growth at TikTok’s Chinese owner has slowed, and user growth has also been less than expected, he says. A company spokesperson declined to comment.

Chinese tech companies are increasingly turning outward for growth. Foremost among them are TikTok and fast-fashion retailer Shein, both of which specialize in a speedy, cookie-cutter approach to delivering viral goods and content to global Gen Z customers. Having established themselves as formidable threats to US companies such as Amazon and Meta Platforms Inc., they’re also lightning rods for criticism as tensions rise between the US and China. TikTok is seeking a security agreement with the Biden administration to spare itself from a US ban floated by the previous president, Donald Trump, and Shein is reworking its image as an unsustainable business. Neither of their IPOs will likely come through until these issues are resolved.