Airbus Bets On A Stretched A220 Jet To Beat Boeing’s 737

Pushing into the niche occupied by the A320 and the 737, the A220-500 would give Airbus an opportunity to take market share at a time when Boeing Co. has said it won’t come out with an all-new jet model for the rest of this decade. Boeing will wait until there’s a “generational leap” in technology that would provide fuel savings of 20% to 30% versus current narrowbody jets, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said at its April 18 annual meeting. That timeline might give Airbus a chance to build sales momentum for a stretched A220 version in the next few years. “Whereas Boeing may be forced to develop something new, Airbus can keep harvesting its current offering,” says Addison Schonland, an analyst at aviation consultant AirInsight. “They lose nothing.”