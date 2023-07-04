The Air Jordan Drop So Hot It Blew Up an Alleged $85 Million Ponzi Scheme

Sneakerheads had their theories. Maybe he made enough from certain orders that he could afford to take a loss on others. Maybe he had a contact at Nike Inc. leaking him info or funneling him shoes off the books. And was it true that one of his ex-wife’s relatives was a supply chain executive at Foot Locker Inc.? Whatever he was doing, it seemed to be working. Zadeh Kicks became a major force in resales, so significant to the market that smaller operators parlayed his presales to them into millions of dollars in profits. “For a long time I looked up to him—he was a good dude,” says Sebastian Catlin, co-owner of reseller Sneakorhead in Eugene, who first learned about Malekzadeh on Instagram. “Someone you aspired to be, and he would always seem straight-up.”