When Van Slyck has interacted with ChatGPT, it’s sometimes warned him that it’s not a therapist—while also seeming to invite him to keep using it as one. He recounts telling the chatbot about a Twitter post he’d seen that described the product as more effective than in-person therapy. “It’s important to note that online resources can be helpful, but they are not a replacement for seeking professional help if you are dealing with trauma or mental health issues,” ChatGPT responded. “That being said, if you have specific questions or concerns that you would like me to provide information on or insights into, I will do my best to help you.”