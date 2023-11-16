No One Told AI Startups That San Francisco Is Over

As of early November, San Francisco’s office workers were showing up to work at about 44% of their pre-pandemic rates, according to Kastle Systems, which gathers data on how often employees check into their offices using key fobs or other devices. New York’s occupancy average was 51%, while Chicago’s was 55%. People in tech see AI as a way to bring San Francisco back to life. Kim-Mai Cutler, a partner at Initialized Capital, says AI is offering “promising green shoots” for a city that’s suffered deeply over the past three years. “The crater left by the pandemic is very large,” says Cutler. “But the Bay Area is at the forefront of the most important field in the world right now.”