Adidas After Yeezy

Adidas’s Yeezy team wasn’t surprised by management’s reaction. Adidas employees and advisers, along with sneaker industry insiders, describe years of frustration with West’s behavior and management’s reluctance to do anything about it. Staff would later write an anonymous letter to senior executives describing his totalitarian impulses and inappropriate behavior, prompting outrage from some investors who demanded to know how long such antics had been tolerated. Adidas conducted an investigation, acknowledging that Ye created a “challenging” environment, and said it would put measures in place to prevent such unacceptable work conditions in the future. (Ye couldn’t be reached by phone for comment.)

Not long after the TMZ incident, West shocked Adidas again when he decided to move from Los Angeles to Cody, a small town in Wyoming, after recording an album there. He demanded that his staff and some of the Adidas Yeezy team relocate with him. Adidas began building a new design lab in a former pharmaceutical production facility there, trucking in millions of dollars worth of machinery needed to make product samples. After monthslong delays and pauses, the facility shut down entirely when West put his ranch up for sale and moved back to LA in 2021.

While Rorsted publicly praised West, behind the scenes their relationship had deteriorated. From the beginning, West demanded to do things his way. Yeezy was given a level of independence no other label within Adidas had ever experienced. But Rorsted refused to roll out the red carpet for West, a source of friction since the rapper only wanted to deal with Adidas’s top boss, not lower-level managers, according to people familiar with the matter. Rorsted liked having as much of the business as possible under his control, according to former colleagues, and West was uncontrollable.

Back in Germany, Rorsted had bigger problems. For all of West’s idiosyncrasies, at least his business line was driving profits. When the pandemic began in 2020, sneakerheads flocked to Adidas’s website, gobbling up every Yeezy release. But outside that bubble, nothing was going smoothly. Rorsted initially refused to pay rent on temporarily shuttered stores in Germany, causing consumers and politicians to rage against the company. Weeks later, Adidas took out $3.3 billion in aid from the German government and banks, forcing it to halt dividend payments.

Then that summer, after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Rorsted’s employees in Oregon held daily protests against their employer. Adidas staff called for change, saying officials had created a toxic environment for people of color. Workers like Julia Bond sent letters to the company’s top executives and put together a 32-page slide deck to pressure leadership. “As one of the few Black women at this brand, my ask is still the same,” the designer wrote. “I need this brand not only to admonish racism, but to actively be anti-racist.” Rorsted fired his head of HR, filling the position himself for several months. “Particularly in America, we have not made the progress with the Black community and we’re taking that very serious,” he said after a listening tour.

The following March, Rorsted introduced a five-year strategy, which called for investing more than $1 billion in a “digital transformation,” doubling e-commerce sales and achieving reliably fast growth in China. That intricately crafted plan began to unravel two weeks later when Chinese consumers began boycotting Western brands that had taken a stance against cotton sourced from the Xinjiang region because of concerns about forced labor of Uyghurs, a minority ethnic group. Chinese sportswear brands started capitalizing on a “Buy China” movement, chipping away at foreign companies’ market share. Before the pandemic, Adidas could rely on as much as 30% annual revenue growth in China. In 2022, China revenue plunged 36%.

Then came the Ukraine invasion, which forced Rorsted to pull out of Russia, exacerbating Adidas’s inventory pileup and cutting off an entire region where Adidas had historically clobbered Nike. Also around this time, Rorsted unloaded Reebok for about $2.5 billion, a third less than Adidas had paid 15 years earlier. By August, Adidas had slashed its financial targets and announced that Rorsted would step down at some point in 2023 to allow for a “restart.” West gloated on Instagram with a fake front page reading, “Kasper Rorsted Dead at 60.”

Last September, West, who by now was divorced and had legally changed his name to Ye, picked up his phone in the middle of the night and called a Bloomberg reporter to tell the world he was done with “corporate America.” That included Adidas, which had netted him nearly $200 million in royalties the previous year and was the cornerstone of his billionaire ambitions. He accused it of stealing his designs, and he was willing to throw it all away to strike out on his own, no longer beholden to the whims of bosses and boardrooms. Documents prepared by Bank of America Corp. and reviewed by estimated Yeezy’s value at as much as $3 billion in 2020.

On that late-night call, Ye said his business partners and the public treated him like he was crazy. “Do I sound crazy?” he asked. He answered questions about his future calmly, taking several seconds to think before replying, unlike his ravings at . He dismissed Adidas as a mere logistics provider, meant for menial work, not creativity. “Adidas should simply be a manufacturing and distribution partner,” Ye said. “They shouldn’t be acting like they’re cool.” Even so, he said, he wanted to find a way for both parties to keep making money, perhaps “co-parent”-ing Yeezys—he’d independently keep creating them, and Adidas could sell them. (The suggestion for a cordial new chapter turned out to be a bit more complicated: a few days earlier he had posted on Instagram that Adidas had offered him a billion-dollar buyout and he’d rejected it. Adidas declined to confirm or deny this to .)

Around that time, some Adidas executives did actually meet with Ye in private. As shown in a heavily edited video that Ye’s team released, he told two executives they were mistreating the guy who, in his mind, made them billions. He brought with him Liedtke, the former Adidas brand chief who now had his own clothing brand, and Shervin Pishevar, a Silicon Valley investor who resurfaced as vice chairman of Yeezy after being accused of sexual misconduct years earlier (Pishevar denied the allegations). At one point, Liedtke, who appeared to be acting as a mediator, offered words that were sympathetic to Ye’s claims that Adidas had copied his designs. Even one of the Adidas executives acknowledged they could improve their cooperation with Ye. But Ye didn’t appear to be looking for reconciliation. He took out his phone and played pornography for one of the confused Adidas executives. “Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn,” he said.

Adidas’s worst nightmare actually happened in October, after Ye donned a White Lives Matter shirt at a Yeezy fashion show in Paris. A few days later, Adidas issued a statement that it was putting the collaboration under review. Then Ye began making those antisemitic screeds, at one point tweeting that he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” Instagram and Twitter suspended him. Adidas and Yeezy employees were told to keep working as if nothing unusual was happening, according to a person familiar with the situation. New Yeezy products kept hitting the market, with RBC Capital Markets LLC estimating that Adidas generated more than $100 million of Yeezy sales in the first few weeks of October.

Ye continued behaving as if he were untouchable. “I can say antisemitic shit and Adidas can’t drop me,” Ye boasted, dredging up memories of the company’s historical Nazi ties. Whatever line there was for misconduct, Ye didn’t appear to cross it. (For Adidas, anyway: His other corporate partners—Gap Inc., the fashion house Balenciaga, Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency—all announced they were ending their various business relationships with Ye.)

By late October, Adidas faced mounting pressure from consumers, investors and human-rights groups to terminate the Yeezy partnership. Before it did, though, Adidas put on its annual Global Week of Inclusion, a four-day interoffice event billed internally as a step toward “creating a culture of true belonging.” Bosses encouraged employees to attend or watch online the talks and panels set up to support equality across the organization. The head of diversity applauded the week as a triumph; many employees disagreed, and some refused to attend at all. They viewed it as hypocritical grandstanding when their biggest business partner was spewing hate speech. Some employees were so disgusted they spoke out publicly. “Until Adidas takes a stand,” an Adidas marketing executive posted on LinkedIn, “I will not stand with Adidas.”

Rorsted, his senior executives and the supervisory board weighed what to do, waiting for the opinions of two US law firms before acting, according to a person familiar with the matter. On Oct. 25, a month and a half after Ye had declared his intention to sever ties with bosses and boardrooms, Rorsted and top management held a two-minute call and decided to end Adidas’s relationship with Yeezy, terminating the entire business line, effective immediately.

The next day, a mile south of Adidas’s campus, Puma reported the highest quarterly sales and profit in that company’s 74-year history. Even though its CEO, Gulden, was taking something of a victory lap, Adidas was on his mind. For weeks, Gulden had been fielding calls from Adidas headhunters, shareholders and board members asking if he’d be up for replacing Rorsted. His Puma contract would expire at the end of 2022, and he hadn’t negotiated an extension. At 57 he still had another act in him.

When Gulden had arrived at Puma in 2013, the brand was facing an identity crisis. It had pushed too hard into fashion and, after two consecutive years of falling sneaker sales, was cutting jobs, closing stores and scaling back products. He believed the company needed to jump more quickly on industry trends and return to its athletic roots. Within months, he signed Puma’s biggest sponsorship deal, with English soccer club Arsenal FC, and soon kicked off a splashy advertising campaign starring Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt. As Puma shoe sales started taking off, Gulden reminded investors to be patient. “You cannot turn a company around in 12 months,” he said in early 2015, almost two years into his tenure.

By 2022, Puma’s revenue was soaring, nearly tripling under Gulden’s watch, with half of that growth coming during the pandemic. His team had introduced performance running shoes and a new basketball line in the US, along with signing celebrity partnership deals. Rihanna collaborated on sneakers and apparel, while Jay-Z became a creative director and flew around in Puma’s private jet. Unlike Adidas, Puma was stronger than ever.

On that October earnings call, Gulden was asked repeatedly by reporters if he was open to taking the top Adidas job. He didn’t say no. “I don’t have any offer from them,” he said cryptically, directing any further questions to his competitor. A week later, news poured out of Herzogenaurach: Gulden was leaving Puma and taking over as CEO of Adidas. Adidas’s shares shot up more than 20%.

When Gulden issued his dismal 2023 earnings forecast in February, even veteran analysts and investors were rattled. The company’s stock plunged on the news, wiping $3 billion off its market valuation. “Horrible,” said Volker Bosse, an analyst at Baader Bank. The expected cuts were “much deeper than anybody projected.” But investors already seemed to be buying Gulden’s narrative—the blow of a potential $1.3 billion Yeezy write-off was softened by reminders of Gulden’s sterling track record at Puma. Several even suggested loading up on Adidas stock while it was cheap. “One of Mr. Gulden’s main strengths is his leadership and ability to build a fast, collaborative ‘winning’ culture,” Berenberg analysts recently wrote.

But the Yeezy-sized hole in Adidas’s product lineup keeps getting bigger. Collaborations with NBA superstars James Harden, Damian Lillard and Trae Young have garnered some success, but nothing anywhere near what Yeezy did. Nigo, the streetwear master who founded A Bathing Ape and is artistic director for LVMH’s Kenzo label, has signed a deal with Nike after working extensively with Adidas for decades, according to a report from culture magazine . An activewear line with Beyoncé’s Ivy Park label was supposed to be a big winner, but it failed to meet expectations in its first three years. A person with knowledge of the matter says sales were missing projections by about $200 million and the two parties have mutually agreed to end the partnership. (Gulden says no such decision has been made. A representative for Beyoncé didn’t respond to a request for comment.) Pharrell, who signed a long-term deal with Adidas in 2014, recently joined French luxury label Louis Vuitton as its men’s creative director, raising questions about the future of Adidas’s most successful non-Yeezy collaboration.

For now, Gulden is going back to the retro well, something the company has always been a little too good at. With renewed interest in its old standby, the Samba, Gulden has ordered factories in Asia to increase production so Adidas can pounce while it’s hot. But more than being quick on his feet, perhaps Gulden’s biggest asset is his acceptance that Adidas, which hasn’t been the world’s largest sneaker company for 40 years, should stop trying to beat Nike at its own game. “We don’t have a German street culture to export, so we need to do it in a different way,” he said on a recent call with investors. His new plan carries echoes of Strasser and Moore: go after every type of athlete, even with less lucrative gear like wrestling shoes or ski boots. Then lean more heavily on such cultural hotspots as LA, Shanghai and Tokyo to generate designs for the cool stuff. “Adidas has a special DNA that should have a business model different than anybody else.”

But not everyone’s as ready to move on. In late April investors claimed in a suit filed in federal court in Oregon that Adidas had for years violated securities laws by not fully disclosing the risks it knew were associated with the Yeezy partnership. The company “made untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state material facts” that would have caused Adidas’s share price to fall, the plaintiffs allege. Adidas disputes that allegation, saying it rejects these “unfounded claims and will take all necessary measures to vigorously defend ourselves against them.”

After months in limbo, many of the 90 or so Adidas staffers who worked on Yeezy in Portland and LA finally have their new assignments. Ye, meanwhile, has disappeared almost entirely from the public eye. He’s stopped contacting many of his close friends, former lawyers and business associates. On May 31, when Adidas begins selling its stockpile of Yeezys, the sneaker giant is betting that the public will focus on its stand against “discrimination and hate,” and not on Ye, who will likely emerge, at least briefly, to cash a very hefty check. While Adidas will donate some of its Yeezy proceeds to organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and a nonprofit run by George Floyd’s brother, it’s still on the hook for 11% royalties for every existing pair sold. Which means, if sneakerheads buy up all the Yeezys from Adidas’s warehouses, the company could still have to pay Ye somewhere in the ballpark of $150 million.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.