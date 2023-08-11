A Digital Dollar Is for Banks and Governments, But Not You

Few believe the dollar will be toppled by another country’s digitized money anytime soon. Even if China had both retail and wholesale versions of a digital yuan, coupled with an international payments platform, it wouldn’t match the key attractions of the dollar: America’s open and liquid capital markets, its robust economy, the credibility of its central bank and its relatively stable laws. “I’m not worried about China at all, because China’s ability to make the yuan a globally important currency rests on much more profound criteria,” says Darrell Duffie, a Stanford University finance professor. But he also says it’s worth taking steps now to avoid a slow erosion of the dollar’s primacy. “That’s a huge advantage to give up,” Duffie says. “Even if you’re only giving it up gradually over two or three decades.”