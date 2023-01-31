A Bet On A Busted Airline Is Poised For A $100 Million Payoff

Di Stefano’s company, J-Invest, focuses on so-called distressed assets. When companies go bankrupt, they rarely disappear entirely. Instead they live on in lawsuits among creditors, shareholders and whoever has the misfortune of sorting through remaining assets in search of pockets of value. Buying up old credit claims on these companies, or even shares trading for pennies, can pay off big time if courts rule in your favor and there’s something worth salvaging. But these investments can also evaporate if the shares and debt indeed become what most of the world thought they were initially: worthless. The key is to “be patient,” says Bevis Metcalfe, a partner at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in London. “These types of trades usually involve litigation risk but can offer compelling returns.”