Zypp Electric Aims To Deploy 10,000 e-Scooters In Bengaluru Over Next 2 Months

Electric mobility startup Zypp Electric on Tuesday announced its plan to deploy as many as 10,000 electric scooters in Bengaluru and said 2,000 e-scooters are already on the roads.

The remaining 8,000 of these vehicles will be deployed over the next two months, Zypp Electric said.

The move is part of the company's recently announced plan to extend services to 30 cities in the country and expand its fleet size to 2 lakh e-scooters by 2025.

At the same time, the company said it has hired 2,000 delivery executives in the capital city of Karnataka and is looking to hire over 5,000 more within the next two months.

The fresh hiring is to facilitate efficient last-mile delivery and boost employment opportunities in the gig economy, it added.

Zypp said it also plans to install over 100 Gorogro battery swapping stations at its Bengaluru hubs in the next 12–18 months, which is expected to significantly boost the city's EV ecosystem.

"We have already deployed 2,000 e-scooters in Bengaluru. Our aim is to provide companies with affordable and sustainable last-mile logistics solutions," said Rashi Agarwal, co-founder and CBO of Zypp Electric.

Following the successful operations in Delhi NCR, Zypp sees a strategic opportunity to expand its services in this city, Agarwal said, adding that by increasing its electric fleet, the company is taking a step forward in making green logistics accessible to businesses.

"This initiative will not only benefit our partners in reducing costs but also create more job opportunities in the gig economy," Agarwal added.