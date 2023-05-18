Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results: Profit Falls On One-Offs; Margin Beats Estimates

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.’s fourth-quarter profit fell, missing analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit fell 25% year-on-year to Rs 297 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing by the Ahmedabad-based drugmaker. That compares with the Rs 674 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The profit fell due to some exceptional item write-offs to the tune of Rs 601 crore in the quarter. The company recognised Rs 594 crore as impairment of goodwill towards Sentynl Therapeutics Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group and Rs 7 crore towards expenses incurred in connection with cessation of operations of one of the manufacturing facilities of Zydus Wellness Products Ltd, another subsidiary of the group.

However, the margin, Ebidta and revenues beat street estimates.