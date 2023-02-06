Zydus Lifesciences Q3 Review: Shares Gain After Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. hit a 52-week high after third-quarter profit rose and beat estimates.

That led most analysts to maintain "buy" ratings on the Ahmedabad-based drugmaker based on expected double-digit growth in India, higher sales in the U.S. in the near term, and Ebidta margin guidance of around 21% plus.

The drugmaker’s net profit rose to Rs 623 crore in the three months ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 564-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.