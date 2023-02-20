ADVERTISEMENT
Zydus Lifesciences Gets U.S.FDA Nod For Generic Products
Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market generic medicines in the American market.
The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Gabapentin tablets which are indicated for the management of postherpetic neuralgia.
As per IQVIA MAT data, the medication had annual sales of $90 million in the U.S.
The company said it also has received approval from the U.S. health regulator for diabetes drug Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets.
As per IQVIA MAT data, Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets had annual sales of $49.4 million in the U.S.
Shares of the company on Monday ended 1.36% down at Rs 464.15 apiece on the BSE.
