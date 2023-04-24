Zydus Lifesciences Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Medication

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic medication that is used to lower triglycerides in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in strengths of 0.5 g and 1 g, it said in a regulatory filing.

The capsules are indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

As per IQVIA data, Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 0.5 g and 1 g, had annual sales of $1,316 million in the U.S.

Shares of the company were trading marginally higher at Rs 518.80 apiece on BSE.