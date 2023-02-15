Zydus Lifesciences Gets U.S. FDA Tentative Nod For Two Generic Drugs
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it said.
Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has received tentative approvals from the U.S. health regulator to market two generic drugs -- used for lowering blood pressure and for controlling diabetes, in the American market.
The company has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Bosentan Tablets for oral suspension in 32 mg strength, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.
Bosentan Tablet for oral suspension is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in pediatric patients aged three years and older.
As per the latest IQVIA data, Bosentan Tablets for oral suspension had annual sales of $16 million in the U.S.
In a separate filing, the company said it has also received tentative approval from USFDA to market canagliflozin tablets of strengths 100 mg and 300 mg.
The canagliflozin tablet is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
This drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, the company added.