ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Zydus Lifesciences Gets U.S. FDA Nod To Market Generic Drug
The medication is used to prevent rejection in people 13 years of age and older who have received a kidney transplant.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market Sirolimus tablets in America .
Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market Sirolimus tablets in America .
The medication is used to prevent rejection in people 13 years of age and older who have received a kidney transplant.
It is also given to treat a rare lung disorder called lymphangioleiomyomatosis which predominantly affects women of childbearing age.
In a statement, Zydus said the drug will be manufactured at its formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya.
As per IQVIA MAT data, Sirolimus tablets had annual sales of $69 million in the US.
ADVERTISEMENT