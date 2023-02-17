ADVERTISEMENT
Zydus Lifesciences Gets U.S. FDA Nod To Market Generic Drug

The medication is used to prevent rejection in people 13 years of age and older who have received a kidney transplant.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: Company website).
Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market Sirolimus tablets in America .

The medication is used to prevent rejection in people 13 years of age and older who have received a kidney transplant.

It is also given to treat a rare lung disorder called lymphangioleiomyomatosis which predominantly affects women of childbearing age.

In a statement, Zydus said the drug will be manufactured at its formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Sirolimus tablets had annual sales of $69 million in the US.

