Zydus Lifesciences Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Generic Tavaborole Topical Solution

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Tavaborole topical solution indicated to treat fungal toenail infections..The approval granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is to manufacture and market Tavaborole topical solution of strength 5%, the company said in a regulatory filing..Tavaborole topical solution is indicated to treat fungal toenail infections that may cause nail discoloration, splitting, or pain..The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar in Ahmedabad, it added..The company said Tavaborole topical solution, 5%, had annual sales of $3.1 million in the US citing IQVIA MAT February 2023 data.