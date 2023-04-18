BQPrimeBusiness NewsZydus Lifesciences Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Generic Medication
Zydus Lifesciences Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Generic Medication

The company said the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

18 Apr 2023, 9:00 PM IST
BQPrime
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: Company website).
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Tuesday said it has received approval from the U.S. regulator to market a generic female hormone, which helps reduce symptoms of menopause, in the U.S. market.

The company has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market Estradiol Transdermal System USP in the American market.

Estradiol transdermal system is indicated for prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

As per the IQVIA sales data, Estradiol Transdermal System had annual sales of $1.9 million in the US.

