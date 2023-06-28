BQPrimeBusiness NewsZydus Lifesciences Gets Tentative Nod For Generic Breast Cancer Drug From USFDA
Zydus Lifesciences Gets Tentative Nod For Generic Breast Cancer Drug From USFDA

The tentative approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Palbociclib tablets of strengths 75 mg, 100 mg, and 125 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

28 Jun 2023, 10:52 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: company website)

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Wednesday said it has received tentative approval from the U.S. health regulator for its generic Palbociclib tablets used to treat a certain type of breast cancer.

The drug is used to treat a certain type of breast cancer. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

The product will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

Palbociclib tablets, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 125 mg had annual sales of $3.3 billion in the U.S., the company said citing IQVIA MAT April 2023 data.

