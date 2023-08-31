Zydus Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Acne Treatment Drug

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Thursday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic product to treat acne in the American market..The drug firm has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Isotretinoin Capsules USP (10 mg, 20 mg 30 mg and 40 mg), it said in a statement..Isotretinoin capsules are used to treat severe cystic acne that has not responded to other treatments..The drug will be manufactured at Zydus' formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad..As per the IQVIA MAT data, Isotretinoin Capsules had annual sales of $165 million in the U.S.