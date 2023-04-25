BQPrimeBusiness NewsZydus Gets U.S. FDA Nod To Market Ointment For Skin Disorder
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Zydus Gets U.S. FDA Nod To Market Ointment For Skin Disorder

The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad, Zydus Lifesciences said.

25 Apr 2023, 7:41 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: Company website).</p></div>
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: Company website).
ADVERTISEMENT

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Tuesday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market an ointment to treat a skin disorder known as rosacea.

The company has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market Metronidazole Topical Cream, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Metronidazole is an antibiotic used on the skin to treat a certain skin disorder — rosacea, a type of adult acne.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad, Zydus Lifesciences said.

As per IQVIA data, Metronidazole Topical Cream (0.75%) had annual sales of $25 million in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT