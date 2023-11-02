Zurich Insurance To Buy 51% For Rs 4,000 Crore In Kotak General For India Foray

Zurich Insurance Co. will invest approximately Rs 4,051 crore to acquire a 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co.

The parties have entered into a strategic alliance and the stake acquisition will be done through a combination of fresh growth capital and share purchase, according to an exchange filing by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. on Thursday.

The amount also includes fresh growth capital of up to approximately Rs 1,609 crore. The deal is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024, subject to necessary approvals, the bank said.

After the initial acquisition, the Switzerland-headquartered firm will also acquire an additional 19% stake in the bank's subsidiary within three years.