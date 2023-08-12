Zuckerberg Says He’s ‘Not Holding My Breath’ for Musk Cage Match

Zuckerberg, a martial arts enthusiast, was responding to an earlier Musk post that purported to give specifics on the much-anticipated CEO duel. Musk wrote that the fight would be overseen by his and Zuckerberg’s respective foundations, as opposed to a professional organization like the UFC. According to Musk’s post, the fight would be livestreamed on both Meta and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter that he owns.