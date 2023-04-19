Zomato's Blinkit Says Strikes To Not Have Material Impact On Revenues

Blinkit, in its first public acknowledgement, said the strikes by its delivery executives will not have a "material impact" on its financial performance.

"Over the last few days, we have made changes in the delivery partner payout structure with respect to the Blinkit business," it said, adding that the changes were made to "address the needs of delivery partners, improve customer experience, and reduce cancellation and order rejection frauds by a few delivery partners in the system."

Zomato's quick commerce arm has said it "had to shut down some stores for a few days to ensure the safety of our employees at stores and the delivery partners" and that most of these stores have now resumed operations. BQ Prime reported the same yesterday.