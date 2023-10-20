Zomato's 1.1% Stake Changes Hands Amid Reports Of SoftBank Selling Shares

Shares of Zomato Ltd. rose in early trade after 1.1% equity in the food delivery giant changed hands on Friday.

At least 9.28 crore shares of Zomato were sold in a pre-market large trade at Rs 111.2 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.

While the buyers and sellers were not immediately known, Bloomberg on Thursday reported citing a term sheet that SVF Growth Singapore, a unit of SoftBank, will look to offload about 9.3 crore shares in a block at a floor price range between Rs 109.4 and Rs 111.65 for a total consideration of Rs 1,024 crore.

In August, the same SoftBank fund had sold a 1.17% stake in Zomato for at least Rs 940 crore, BQ Prime had reported. The transactions are happening post the expiry of the lock-in period from Zomato's Blinkit acquisition ended on Aug. 25.

The investors to whom the lock-in period applied included Japanese tech giant SoftBank and venture capital investors Tiger Global and Peak XV (formerly known as Sequoia India).