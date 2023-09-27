Zomato To Nykaa: Jefferies Breaks Down Internet Sector Showdown

Zomato has a 55% market share in food delivery. It's a market that is a duopoly between Zomato and Swiggy after the consolidation phase over the last five years.

ONDC is trying to scale its presence in food delivery, but success is limited so far, the note said.

Nykaa's market share in online beauty and personal care is lower at 26%.

Jefferies cited Reliance Retail Ltd., which launched the Tira beauty app and is expanding its physical store presence. They acquired Insight Cosmetics, a beauty products company, and have their own beauty brand called Glimmer.

Shoppers Stop Ltd., another retail company, already has more than 140 offline beauty stores, including shop-in-shops, and intends to open 10 to 15 new stores each year in the future, the brokerage said. The Tata Group has also launched its online beauty and personal care app, Tata CLiQ Palette.

So competition could emerge as a concern for Nykaa, both in terms of market shares and profitability in the medium term, according to Jefferies.