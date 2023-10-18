Zomato Shares Jump To 52-Week High On IRCTC Pact
Reacting to the development, shares of Zomato jumped 1.1% in early market hours to a 52-week high of Rs 115.1 apiece.
Shares of Zomato Ltd. jumped to a 52-week high after the food delivery giant inked a pact with IRCTC Ltd. to launch a pilot to provide more food options to railway passengers.
"In view of widening the range of options available to rail passengers for ordering food of their choice under IRCTC’s e-catering segment, IRCTC has tied up with Zomato Ltd. for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC’s e-catering portal as a proof of concept in the first phase," Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corp. said in an exchange filing during post-market hours on Tuesday.
The service, in its initial phase, will be available at five railway stations—New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi.
