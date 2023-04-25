Zomato Shares Gain As Citi Says Dining Out Monetisation Medium-Term Positive

Shares of Zomato Ltd. gained after Citigroup Inc. said the monetisation of dining out on food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy is a medium-term positive.

The two platforms have launched dining out under promotional events such as Zomato's Carnival and Swiggy's Great Indian Restaurant Festival, which was born out of its acquisition of Dineout, the brokerage said in a note.

"While this appears to be a limited roll-out for now, with select restaurants only and limited time-based slots, nevertheless, it's positive for medium-term platform monetisation, as it opens the door to direct customer monetisation in the dining out segment, in addition to advertisement revenues from restaurants," it said.

The brokerage awaits more clarity on commercials before incorporating into its model for valuing Zomato at this time.

Citi has a 'buy' rating on the Deepinder Goyal-led company, valuing it at Rs 76 apiece. That implies an upside potential of 28.8% from current levels.

Of the 27 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain 'buy', three suggest 'hold' and three recommend 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 26.7%.