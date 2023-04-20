Zomato Says Most Of Strike-Hit Blinkit Stores Resume Operations

The company further said, "Over the last few days we have made changes in the delivery partner payout structure with respect to the Blinkit business to address the needs of delivery partners, improve customer experience and reduce cancellation/order rejection, frauds by few delivery partners in the system. Such changes are done from time to time, as needed."

It, however, did not mention by how much the payouts to the delivery partners have been reduced, although according to reports it has come down to Rs 15 per order with a distance based fee component, down from a peak of Rs 50 per order last year which was further reduced to Rs 25.