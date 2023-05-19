Zomato Q4 Results: ONDC To Full Profitability — Key Takeaways

Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said the next aim for Zomato is to be profitable on a consolidated basis—including quick commerce—within the next four quarters. "We're aiming to get there by increasing profits in the food delivery business and reducing losses in the quick commerce (Blinkit) business."

Goyal said his confidence level about being profitable in the next four quarters is "9/10". With Blinkit, there is still a long way to go in terms of margin improvement, he said.

In March, more than 65% of the gross order value was from contribution-positive stores. "A few stores have even crossed 5% contribution margin and we expect that to be the case across the mature parts of our network at some point in the future," he said. "We believe we are the most cost-efficient and the largest quick commerce business in India today."