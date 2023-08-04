Zomato Q1 Results Review: Brokerages Raise Target Price On Surprise Profit, Revenue Visibility

Analysts largely turned bullish on Zomato Ltd.'s prospects as the company posted a surprise profit in Q1 and also guided for its adjusted revenue to grow at over 40% for at least the next couple of years.

The food delivery major reported a profit of Rs 2 crore against losses of Rs 188.2 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with a Bloomberg forecast of Rs 166.4 crore in losses.

Zomato Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue is up 18% at Rs 2,416 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,261.1 crore).

Ebitda loss at Rs 48 crore vs Rs 225.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 208.4 crore).

Zomato received a deferred tax credit of Rs 17 crore during the quarter, which helped it report a profit.

Shares of the company jumped as much as 13% to Rs 98.4 apiece, a fresh 52-week high, in early trade. That compares with a 0.43% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.