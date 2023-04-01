Zomato, Paytm Stay Strong Bets For These Two Backers Of India's Internet Economy

Shares of Zomato Ltd. have tumbled more than two-thirds from their peak as tech stocks bore the brunt of a slowing global economy. But Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder of Info Edge India Ltd. and an early backer of the food ordering and delivery platform, is confident that it will start making profit in the next one to two years.

Info Edge had invested Rs 4.7 crore in Zomato in seed funding in 2010. “We went in with Rs 4 crore in four and a half months. The next round was Rs 13 crore," Bikhchandani told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah on special series Insight. "So, slowly, small size nibbles and that's the best way to go into early-stage companies and markets.”

“The theme was good and therefore we went in," he said. "We don’t look at the sector, we go company by company," Bikhchandani. Shipsy, Shiprocket and Ixigo are some of the promising companies in its portfolio, he said.

Bikhchandani called early-stage entrepreneurship Darwinian. "It's possible that several startups may fail," he said. "It becomes a systemic problem if the products that are going to fail get a lot of money and then fail."

His mantra is that if a "good team, good company, good business, [and] good customers go for the ride... good things will happen."