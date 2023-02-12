Zomato-Owned Blinkit Looking To Expand Dark Store Count By 40% Over Next 12 Months

"We have identified several new high potential neighbourhoods in existing as well as new cities. We should start seeing the net dark store number increase going forward," Dhindsa said in an earnings statement.

"We are seeking opportunities for store openings in high potential areas based on the data our systems generate, the management bandwidth and time to supply creation," he said.

Dhindsa, however, said unlike the food delivery business, the growth in quick commerce business is dependent on various factors such as availability of product from the brand, seller ability and supply chain capacity.