Zomato Co-Founder Gunjan Patidar Quits As Top-Level Leadership Exodus Continues

Zomato Ltd.'s co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from his post on Monday, continuing a spate of top-level exits at the restaurant aggregator.

Patidar was Zomato's third employee and was key in building the core tech systems for the company.

"Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," a voluntary disclosure by the company on the exchanges said, without disclosing the reason for his resignation.

The Deepinder Goyal-led company has seen several top-level exits since it has gone public and witnessed its stock value plummet.

Patidar is the fourth co-founder to quit overall, and the third since the company's debut on the bourses. While Pankaj Chaddah left in 2018, Mohit Gupta and Gaurav Gupta left after the company went public.

Recently, Rahul Ganjoo, the head of new initiatives, exited the company, while Siddharth Jhawar, vice president and head of Zomato's intercity legends service, also left the restaurant search and food delivery firm.