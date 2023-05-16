ZestMoney Founders Resign After Failed PhonePe Deal; Appoint New Leaders

Sharma was the chief financial officer, while Anantharaman was the chief technology officer.

"Over the last few weeks, we have done a lot of thinking about the best path forward for ourselves, given where the company is at. And whilst it has been very hard for us to arrive at this conclusion, we have decided that we will step back from our day-to-day operating roles with ZestMoney," Chapman wrote.

The founders will continue to be "significant shareholders in the company", she said.

Chapman said the leadership baton will now be passed on to Vice President of Finance Mohit Chhajer, Chief Banking Officer Mandar Satpute, and Senior Vice President and Head of Growth Abhishek Sharma.

"They have all been with us on the journey for a long time, having helped build and scale the company to be the largest digital lending franchise in the country. We have 100% belief in ZestMoney’s potential and the 175 incredible 'Zesties', who are more than ready to take on the huge opportunity that lies ahead for the company," she wrote.

In a separate tweet on Monday, PhonePe Chief Executive Officer Sameer Nigam said that his company has not taken over any of ZestMoney's assets or non-banking financial companies' businesses and has separately hired about 130 of their employees as the company needed to downsize.