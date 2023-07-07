ADVERTISEMENT
Zerodha Reports Glitch In BSE-F&O Orders On Kite Platform
Trading in the other segments remained unaffected, it said.
Zerodha Broking Ltd. reported a glitch in BSE-F&O segment in its Kite platform on Friday due to an issue with the internet service providers, which was resolved later. "The orders of some of our users in the BFO segment were intermittently affected," the online trading platform said in a statement. Trading in the other segments remained unaffected, it said.
A screenshot of the Zerodha homepage. (Source: BQ Prime)
The company said it was working on updating the status of the affected orders.
Zerodha resolved the issue later. "We apologize for the inconvenience caused," it said.
