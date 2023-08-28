'Zerodha Tweets Zerodha': Fake X Profile Of Nithin Kamath's Zerodha Exposed After Tagging The Real Brand

Brokerage firm Zerodha on Monday shared a screenshot of a fake Twitter (now X) account created in their name. Funnily enough, the fake account had involved the verified brand thus getting caught by the real brand itself.

Zerodha took this opportune moment to laugh off the goof-up by the impersonating account but at the same time educated its users and netizens in general regarding the rampant usage of fake accounts that imitate brands and also to be aware while interacting on social media.