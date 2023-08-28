'Zerodha Tweets Zerodha': Fake X Profile Of Nithin Kamath's Zerodha Exposed After Tagging The Real Brand
The fake account had a similar Zerodha username and logo, and was caught when they tagged the real company.
Brokerage firm Zerodha on Monday shared a screenshot of a fake Twitter (now X) account created in their name. Funnily enough, the fake account had involved the verified brand thus getting caught by the real brand itself.
Zerodha took this opportune moment to laugh off the goof-up by the impersonating account but at the same time educated its users and netizens in general regarding the rampant usage of fake accounts that imitate brands and also to be aware while interacting on social media.
Here's what happened
Zerodha tweeted, "A fake Twitter account in our name quote-tweeting the real Zerodha account, asking us to reach out for help."
The fake account had a similar username and logo and had tagged the real company. The fake accounts had tagged the brand and apologised for a user's concern. Sharing a screenshot of the fake accounts, Zerodha said that such fake accounts imitating brands have become a massive nuisance. and has advised the users to be aware when interacting on social media.
Fake accounts imitating brands have become a massive nuisance. Please be aware when interacting on social media.— Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) August 28, 2023
Keep these points in mind ðhttps://t.co/JlKRfa6GW0
Impersonation is a violation of the X formerly known as Twitter Rules. Accounts that pose as another person, group, or organisation in a confusing or deceptive manner may be permanently suspended under Twitter's misleading and deceptive identities policy.
Zerodha Alert Regarding Scamsters
On June 5, Zerodha issued an alert on X, formerly known as Twitter. It said, "Beware of fake brand accounts on social media. Scammers are creating social media accounts in the names of popular brands on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram and are asking people to transfer money to their bank accounts."
Whenever customers tag the official handle of a brand, these scammy accounts immediately reply with an email, phone number, or Telegram chat link telling them that they will resolve the issue. Unsuspecting customers don't realise that these are scammy accounts and end up calling these numbers or chatting with them. These scamsters then convince these people to transfer money to their bank accounts. Ever since Twitter Blue was launched, this nuisance has reached epic proportions because anybody can get a blue tick by paying.
ð¨ Beware of fake brand accounts on social media.— Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) June 5, 2023
Scammers are creating social media accounts in the names of popular brands on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram and are asking people to transfer money to their bank accounts.â¹ï¸
Here are a few things to keep in mind.
Zerodha also gave a note of a few things to keep in mind:
1. None of the financial services companies will ever ask you to transfer money to other bank accounts. If you ever interact with such accounts by mistake and if they ask you to transfer money to resolve an issue, it's a scam.
2. At Zerodha:
We will never ask you to transfer money to a bank account.
We will never call or message asking for account-specific information.
3. We don't provide advisory or portfolio management services.
4. We do not provide support over Telegram or WhatsApp.
All Zerodha's Twitter accounts have a golden tick and a blue tick with a Zerodha logo next to them. If anyone notices any scammy accounts in the name of "Zerodha" on Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp, Instagram, or any other social media platforms, the company has asked to help them by reporting such accounts.