Zero Tolerance On Spurious Medicines, 71 Firms Issued Notices: Mandaviya On Cough Syrup Row

Asserting that India follows a zero-tolerance policy on spurious medicines, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said 71 companies have been issued show-cause notices following concerns raised in some quarters about reported deaths due to contaminated India-made cough syrups, and 18 of them have been asked to shut shop.

In an exclusive interview with PTI video, the minister also said an extensive risk-based analysis is done continuously to ensure the production of quality medicines in the country, and the government and regulators are always alert to ensure that no one dies due to spurious medicines.

"We are the pharmacy of the world, and we want to assure everyone that we are the 'quality pharmacy of the world'," he said.

In February, Tamil Nadu-based Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its entire lot of eye drops. Before that, India-made cough syrups were allegedly linked to the deaths of 66 and 18 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan, respectively, last year.

India exported cough syrups worth $17.6 billion in 2022–23, as compared to $17 billion in 2021–22. Overall, India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally, supplying over 50% of global demand for various vaccines, about 40% of generic demand in the U.S., and about 25% of all medicines in the U.K.

"We need to get into the facts whenever some questions are raised about Indian medicines. For example, in Gambia, it was said that 49 children had died. Someone at WHO had said it, and we wrote to them asking what the facts are. No one got back to us with the facts," Mandaviya said.

He said, "We checked the samples of one company. We tried to find out the cause of death, and we found that the child had diarrhoea. If a child had diarrhoea, who recommended cough syrup for that child?"

The minister further said that a total of 24 samples were taken, of which four failed.

"The question is if there was just one batch made for exports, and if that fails, all samples would fail. It is not possible that 20 samples pass and four fail. Still, we are alert. We are continuing to do risk-based analysis to ensure the production of quality medicines in our country,'" he said.