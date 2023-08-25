Zepto Turns Unicorn With $200 Million Fundraise, Eyes IPO In Early 2025

Quick commerce startup Zepto has turned unicorn after raising $200 million (about Rs 1,650 crore), overcoming a tight funding environment for startups in the past year.

The Mumbai-based company, founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, raised the funds in a Series E round—which usually happens before a startup plans an initial public offering—valuing Zepto at $1.4 billion.

"The fundraise brought in major new investors onto the captable, with the StepStone Group leading the round. Additionally, Goodwater Capital, a consumer-focused venture capital firm based in California, joined the round as a new investor," the company said in a press note.

Existing investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital, Lachy Groom and more also participated in the fundraise.

The fundraise is more of a balance sheet building exercise, said Aadit Palicha, chief executive officer and co-founder of the company. "This takes us to a good capital position pre-IPO."

Palicha laid down the targets for the company's profitability and public listing.

"We aim to be fully Ebitda positive in 12 to 15 months. We've reduced burn significantly and a majority of our dark stores are profitable. Our sales are also growing about 300% year-on-year," he told BQ Prime. Zepto is also likely to achieve $1 billion in annualised sales within the next few quarters.