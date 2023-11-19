Zepto Hits Highest Ever Order Volume During India-Australia World Cup Final Clash

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto has hit its highest-ever order volume during the highly anticipated India-Australia ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final clash.

The company, in insights and data shared with BQ Prime, said it has delivered upwards of 4.5 lakh orders today, its highest ever.

“This is the event of the decade in India, even bigger than Diwali...Zepto is the perfect platform for core cricket viewing-day products like beverages and snacks which is why we’re seeing a major boost in volume today," CEO and Co-Founder Aadit Palicha said.

The company also delivered as many as 2 lakh free Thums Up beverages as part of a partnership with the brand, applicable on orders worth more than Rs 300. "The partnership with Thums Up has been a big success in driving traffic today," Palicha added.

The platform said chips and similar savoury snacks, beverages, ice creams, and other processed foods reported a 50%-100% spike in orders, compared to a regular Sunday. Interestingly, puja flowers are also up 40% compared to a regular Sunday, even in cities where the festival of Chhath Puja is not celebrated as much.

Earlier, BQ Prime had reported that Swiggy's quick commerce arm Instamart was also expecting a record number of users during the final clash.