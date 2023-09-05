Zen Technologies Shares Gain After Bagging Defence Order

Shares of Zen Technologies Ltd. gained on Tuesday after winning an defence order.

The provider of military training and counter-drone solutions announced an order win from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, valued at Rs 123.3 crore (inclusive of 18% GST), according to an exchange filing.

During the current quarter, the company secured new orders worth Rs 733 crore, raising its total order book to Rs 1,275 crore (excluding tax), the company said.