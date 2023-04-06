Zee-Sony's Ten Sports Deal Gets Tax Treaty Benefit

Sale of Ten Sports by a Mauritius-based subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. to Sony Pictures Network India Pvt. is not taxable in India, the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has said.

In 2016, Zee and Sony had signed a business purchase agreement, after which the former's sports broadcasting business was sold to Sony for Rs 1,790 crore. The sale happened via Taj TV—a wholly owned subsidiary of Zee, based in Mauritius.

The revenue department contended that capital gains from the sale is taxable as a slump sale and that no treaty benefit could be granted to Taj Mauritius, since it had a fixed place of business in India. In tax parlance, it had a permanent establishment.

It highlighted that Taj Mauritius had appointed Taj Television India Pvt.—another subsidiary of Zee—for soliciting orders for placement of advertisements on the Ten Sports channel. And that it used Zee's production facilities for playouts. This amounted to Taj Mauritius' business presence in India. Based on this conclusion, the tax department denied Taj Mauritius treaty benefits.