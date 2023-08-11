Zee-Sony Merger Shouldn't Be Halted For SEBI's Case Against Punit Goenka, Says NCLT

Besides SEBI's order against Goenka, the other hurdle in the Zee-Sony merger didn't find merit at the NCLT as well.

Several creditors of the Essel Group—such as IDBI Bank Ltd., IDBI Trusteeship Ltd., Imax Corp., JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co. and Axis Finance Ltd.—had objected to the non-compete clause in the scheme. The provision is a device to defraud them, they had argued. According to the clause, Essel Mauritius will receive Rs 1,100 crore from SPE Mauritius as non-compete fees for Subhash Chandra's right to compete.

The tribunal said none of the parties objecting to the Zee-Sony merger are direct creditors of Zee, nor have any privity of contract with the company. Their claims are against other companies of the Essel Group, it said.

The only direct claim is one that IDBI Bank made in accordance with a debt service reserve account agreement, which is also under dispute, according to it. As a disputed claim, IDBI too has no locus standi in the case, the NCLT said.

According to the court, the creditors were using the merger as a last resort to recover their dues.

The NCLT highlighted that it has limited authority to question the commercial wisdom of the merger, given that 99.97% of the shareholders have approved it. Unless the objectors can demonstrate that the plan is unethical, illegal, unfair or unjust to the class of shareholders or creditors for whom it is meant, the tribunal cannot intervene, it said.

As the objectors have failed to prove the minimum shareholding or quantum of debt threshold under company law, they have no locus to object. The court cannot sit in appeal over the shareholders' commercial wisdom, it said. The rights of creditors are not lost and they would have the same rights against the merged entity, the NCLT highlighted.