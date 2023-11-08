Zee-Sony Merger: NCLAT Adjourns Hearing Of IDBI Bank's Appeal Against Approval

The NCLAT on Wednesday adjourned to Dec. 6 the hearing of the appeal by IDBI Bank Ltd. against the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Culver Max Entertainment Pvt.—also known as Sony Pictures.

IDBI Bank and Axis Finance have contested the approval given by the National Company Law Tribunal in August for the merger between Zee and Sony, which would result in the formation of the largest media entity in the country.

The merger agreement was initially finalised in December 2021. After obtaining necessary approvals from various regulators like the NSE, BSE, SEBI and the Competition Commission of India, both companies sought the final approval from the tribunal.