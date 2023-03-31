Zee Inks One-Time Settlement With Standard Chartered For Siti Networks' Loan Defaults

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has entered into a one-time settlement agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for the loan taken by Siti Networks, a part of the Essel Group.

Standard Chartered Bank had sanctioned certain credit facilities to Siti Networks, which was inter-alia secured by DSRA (Debt Service Reserve Account) support and undertaking from Zee Entertainment.

"Since the borrower has defaulted in its debt repayment obligations to the bank, the company has entered into a one-time settlement agreement with the bank in respect of DSRA claims/undertaking in the interest of amicably resolving the issues between the parties," said Zee Entertainment in a regulatory filing on Thursday.