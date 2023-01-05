Zee Entertainment Is A Continuing Defaulter, Says IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank Ltd. argued in defence of its insolvency application against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. that a continuing default cannot get the benefit of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code being put on hold.

IndusInd's counsel, Ravi Kadam, told the court that the object of the circular, which suspended the operation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, was to exclude any action for defaults that occurred during March 2020–2021. In Zee's case, the default occurred prior to the suspension period and is therefore a continuous default, which should be actionable under the Code, Kadam said.

According to Zee, the bank's petition is not maintainable as the invocation of the guarantee took place in April, during which IBC was suspended.