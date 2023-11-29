Zee Calls Report Indicating Sony Merger Collapse 'Factually Incorrect'

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. denied a recent media report indicating risks to its planned merger with Sony Group Corp.’s India unit, calling it "factually incorrect."

The news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the two-year-old merger plan risked collapse over leadership issues.

Zee said it is continuing to work towards a "successful closure" of the proposed merger, according to the scheme approved by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal in its exchange filing on Wednesday.

According to the Bloomberg report, Zee is insisting that its Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka—also its founder’s son—helm the new entity as agreed in the pact signed in 2021, while Sony is wary of his appointment given a regulatory probe against Goenka.